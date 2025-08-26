Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 87.68 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.74, then touched an early high of 87.63 and an intraday low of 87.80 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 11:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 11:54 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us