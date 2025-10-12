<p>Tuntapur is a small town near Raichur, known among locals for its unique style of Tuntapur Chicken - succulent, spice-infused, and deeply satisfying.<br><br>In Season 4’s debut video of Cuisines of Karnataka, Chef Aadharsh Tatpati brings you his special version of Raichur Tuntapur Chicken Skewers, twice marinated, grilled to perfection, with tender, juicy bites that are perfect as a party snack or starter.<br><br>Bring the flavors of Tuntapur / Raichur into your home with this skewers recipe — a dish that speaks of place, pride, and smoky delight.</p><p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.<br>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil<br>LPG Partner- Indane<br>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige<br>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers<br>Snacks Partner - Lays<br>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>