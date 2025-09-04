Menu
Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 88.14 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.09 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 87.85-88.19 before settling at 88.14 (provisional), down 12 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 10:58 IST
