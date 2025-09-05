Music and arts society marks golden jubilee

<p>In September 1975, the International Music and Arts Society (IMAS) hosted its first performance in Bangalore. It was a dance showcase by the celebrated dancer and actress Vyjayanthimala Bali. The Society was set up a year earlier by Rani Vijaya Devi, the sister of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar. This year it celebrates its 50th anniversary. </p>.<p>On Thursday, the IMAS held a special concert by Karnatik vocalist T M Krishna at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, as part of its celebrations. “It is one of a series of events we have been hosting through the year to commemorate the landmark year,” says Urmila Devi, the daughter of the founder and the current president of the Society. </p>.<p><strong>Lectures and demonstrations</strong></p>.<p>In April, historian and author Anirudh Kanisetti gave an illustrated presentation on the topic ‘A crossroads of empires: Cosmopolitan Bengaluru between the Cholas, Chalukyas and Hoysalas’. In July, pianist Karl Lutchmayer presented a lecture recital, ‘Tales of the night’, which examined the idea of ‘night’ in the works of legendary composers such as Edvard Grieg, Johannes Brahms, and Bela Bartok. Recently, they presented a concert titled ‘An evening of choral music from Vienna’ by the choirs Bangalore Men and Cappella Bangalore. The performance included compositions by Mozart, including the seminal ‘Requiem’. Later this year, art historian, Ashoka Das, will deliver a talk on musical representations in the Mughal courts, as depicted in Mughal miniature paintings. A book on the work of the Society ‘Celebrating the Arts’ was released earlier this year. In November, a short film on the Society will be screened.</p>.My inspiration for dance comes from Vyjayanthimala: Hema.<p>Over the last 50 years, the Society has hosted shows by a long list of prominent musicians, dancers and artistes including Hindustani vocalist Pandit Jasraj, sitar player Vilayat Khan and Karnatik vocalist M Balamuralikrishna. Urmila recalls the concerts were often held at Town Hall and Ravindra Kalakshetra, and later in Alliance Francaise, NGMA and Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Before the arrival of art galleries in Bengaluru, the IMAS also hosted exhibitions by eminent artists such as M F Hussain and K K Hebbar. Jazz performances by American musicians and theatre performances have also been showcased. </p>.<p><strong>The early days</strong></p>.<p class="bodytext">Urmila’s mother Rani Vijaya Devi, had lived abroad for many years. When she returned to Bengaluru, her brother, the Maharaja, suggested she start something to promote western music. The princess had a keen interest in music and was a trained pianist, and veena player (under Venkata Giriappa who was in the court of Mysore). “This was the late 60s to early 70s. She banded together a few friends and acquaintances and set up the society,” says Urmila. Though set up to promote western music, it eventually began supporting other art forms and genres of music. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Currently, there are 13 committee members. The Society has had to keep up with the modern advancements. The younger committee members bring to the table their expertise in social media and photography. “When we started there were barely any venues or organisations focusing on cultural events. Now, there are plenty. So we only have about 8-12 events a year,” Urmila tells Metrolife. Going forward, the IMAS hopes to introduce short-term courses on topics related to the arts. </p>