Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Music and arts society marks golden jubilee

The Society was set up a year earlier by Rani Vijaya Devi, the sister of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar. This year it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 23:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 23:13 IST
BengaluruMusicArtMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us