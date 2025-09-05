Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine Bills to remove PM, CMs yet to be set up

A section in the Opposition is citing how its dissent notes on the Waqf Bill played a role during court hearings, while others claim that joint committees have lost their purpose under the BJP.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 23:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 23:29 IST
India NewsParliament

Follow us on :

Follow Us