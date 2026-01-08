Menu
Rupee falls 3 paise to 89.90 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.96 against the US dollar and later rose to 89.90, lower by 3 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:43 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 04:43 IST
