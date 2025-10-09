Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 88.79 against US dollar

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is trading in a tight range as absence of economic data from US amid the government shutdown may also lead to consolidation.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 10:54 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us