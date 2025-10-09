Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer experiences many facets of Mumbai’s life and culture

Lighting diyas ahead of Diwali festivities, visiting Cooperage Ground and Yash Raj Films’ Studio, and dining at the Khyber restaurant in Kala Ghoda were part of his itinerary during the two-day visit
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 14:48 IST
India NewsIndiaMaharashtraTrendingUnited KingdmKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us