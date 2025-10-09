<p>Mumbai: From visiting the picturesque Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill and staying at the Taj Mahal Palace off the iconic Gateway of India to lighting diyas ahead of Diwali festivities, visiting the Cooperage Ground and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uk-pm-keir-starmer-listens-to-tujhe-dekha-toh-ye-jana-sanam-from-ddlj-3758450">Yash Raj Films studio</a>, and dining at the famous Khyber restaurant in Kala Ghoda — British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> experienced many facets of Mumbai’s life and culture during his two-day visit. </p><p>He had a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Arabian Sea-facing lawns of the Raj Bhavan. </p><p>“Namaskar doston...Prime Minister Modi, it was an honour for me to host you in the United Kingdom in July at Chequers, and I am so delighted to be making this return visit just a few short months later. And can I just extend my thanks to the very warm welcome that you and the whole country extended to me as Prime Minister, to the whole delegation and through us, to the whole of the United Kingdom,” he said.</p><p>He ended his brief address with: “Diwali ki shubhkamnayein. Thank you.”</p><p>The Bandra Worli Sea Link and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters were lit up with the colours of the flags of India and the UK to welcome Starmer on his first official visit to the country's financial capital. </p>.UK PM Keir Starmer visits iconic Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai; see pics.<p>At the Cooperage, during a football showcase hosted by the English Premier League, Starmer, an Arsenal fan, said: “Met some football fans in Mumbai today. I’m hugely proud of our national sport; it brings communities together. That’s why the Premier League’s training programme in India is so impressive: coaching future professionals, and showing the world what British sport can do.”</p><p>On Wednesday evening, Starmer had dinner with his team at the Kyber restaurant, where he also had a photo with the owners. "The British Prime Minister's visit to Khyber marks a proud milestone for Mumbai's dining legacy. Founded by Sudheer Bahl and now led by his son, Ishaan Bahl, Khyber stands as a symbol of India's rich culture and world-class hospitality,” the restaurant posted on Instagram. </p><p>An iconic multi-award-winning restaurant, located in the art and heritage district of Kala Ghoda, serves intricate and rich north Indian food.</p><p>At the Jio World Centre, Starmer and Modi experienced a wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s 'Sapphire', which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership.</p><p>At the Global Fintech Fest, Starmer said, “…mujhe yahan aa kar bahut khushi hui….namaskar… Mumbai,” amid thunderous applause.</p>