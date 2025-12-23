Menu
Rupee falls 5 paise to 89.73 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.67 against the dollar but lost ground to trade at 89.73, down 5 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 03:50 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 03:50 IST
