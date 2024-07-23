Rupee falls 5 paise to close at all-time low of 83.71 against US dollar post-budget

"Indian rupee fell to a new low of 83.72 and also closed on a new record daily of 83.68. Dollar buying continued to be the theme after the increase in LTCG and STCG and then the removal of indexation benefits. The rupee looks vulnerable to 84 soon as the RBI absorbs the US dollar supply," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.