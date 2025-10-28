Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 88.27 against US dollar

Forex traders said a weak US dollar and softening of crude oil prices cushioned the downside.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 11:03 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian Rupee

Follow us on :

Follow Us