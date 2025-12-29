Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 89.98 against US dollar

Forex traders said persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiments.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 11:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 11:23 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us