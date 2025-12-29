Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Unnao rape case | People trying to take political advantage: Supreme Court on allegations against HC judges

"Very frankly, these judges are one of the finest we have," the bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, said during the hearing.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 12:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDelhi High Courtrape case

Follow us on :

Follow Us