Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee hits all-time low of 92 against US dollar, recovers marginally to settle at 91.88

Forex traders said the Indian rupee gave up early gains and hit a record low of 91.99 per US dollar in intraday trade due to weak domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us