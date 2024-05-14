Rupee opens on flat note at 83.51 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and elevated crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee remains under pressure due to ongoing elections as well as foreign fund outflows and the same shall subside once the results are out.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.51 against the American currency, unchanged from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled flat at 83.51 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.26, higher by 0.04 per cent.