Rupee recovers 12 paise from all-time low to close at 88.68 against US dollar post RBI policy

Forex traders said the rupee advanced against the US dollar as RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained a neutral stance in its fourth Monetary Policy of FY26.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 10:36 IST
