Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee recovers 88 paise from its all-time closing low to 87.93 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at an all-time low of 88.81 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 05:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 05:08 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us