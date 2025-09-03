Menu
Rupee recovers 9 paise from all-time low to close at 88.06 against US dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 5 paise to close at an all-time low of 88.15 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 10:52 IST
Published 03 September 2025, 10:52 IST
