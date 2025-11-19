<p>A 33-year-old Indian-origin techie, who was 8 months pregnant was killed after she was hit by a car in Sydney, Australia on Friday. </p><p>Samanvitha Dhareshwar was walking with husband and 3-year-old son along George St in Hornsby when a Kia car slowed down near a carpark to let the family pass. </p><p>Moments later, a speeding BMW rear-ended the Kia causing the car to surge forward and hit the woman. </p>.Sisters and daughters of accident victim entitled for compensation: Karnataka HC.<p>Dhareshwar was treated at the scene and rushed to to Westmead Hospital in a critical and unstable condition. </p><p>However, she and her unborn child were pronounced dead. The drivers of both the cars were uninjured.</p><p>The BMW was being driven by a 19-year-old man named Aaron Papazoglu who has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus. </p><p>At a bail hearing, Magistrate Ray Plibersek refused Papazoglu’s application, describing the incident as “an absolutely tragic case”.</p><p>“It’s a terrible outcome for two families,” he said. “The community’s heart goes out to the victim’s family for the tragic loss.”</p><p>Dhareshwar worked at Alsco Uniforms as an IT systems analyst</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>