Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 10 paise to 87.59 against US dollar in early trade

Besides, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in to protect the local unit from crossing its all-time low, further supporting the local unit, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 03:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 03:57 IST
Business NewsRupeeForexMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us