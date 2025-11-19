<p>Bengaluru: Unidentified men intercepted an ATM van and robbed an estimated Rs 7 crore in broad daylight in South Bengaluru. </p><p>According to the police, the suspects were in an SUV and intercepted the van carrying the cash near the Ashoka Pillar. The suspects then threatened the gunman and gained control of the vehicle. </p>.Mangaluru police foil ATM break-in, nab man inside kiosk.<p>The vehicle was driven to Dairy Circle, where the suspects abandoned it along with the personnel and fled with the cash. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sara Fathima has reached the spot. A probe is underway.</p>