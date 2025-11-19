<p>Mumbai: In a rare and inspiring medical achievement, Motherhood Hospital at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, successfully saved a micro-preemie born at just 23 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy, weighing only 690 grams. </p><p>Under the leadership of Dr Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai and the dedicated NICU team, the baby overcame multiple life-threatening complications, including respiratory distress syndrome, apnea of prematurity, a large patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in the heart, anemia, neonatal jaundice and weak immunity.</p><p>After 78 days in the NICU, he reached a healthy weight of 1.92 kg, learned to feed orally, maintained stable breathing, and he was discharged home safely. Currently, the baby is achieving developmental milestones on follow-up. He weighs 2.56 kg and continues to thrive well.</p>.TMC's Anubrata Mondal undergoes routine tests at hospital; doc says hospitalisation not needed.<p>The couple, residents of Mumbra in Thane district, were overjoyed to welcome their first baby, but their happiness quickly turned into fear as their tiny newborn struggled for life just moments after birth. </p><p>The baby was born prematurely after complications in pregnancy that included oligohydramnios (low amniotic fluid during pregnancy) and maternal fever. He cried weakly at birth in a local hospital and was placed on oxygen support. </p><p>The “NICU on wheels” was immediately informed, and he was shifted safely to Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar NICU in an ambulance for specialized care.</p><p>The baby faced multiple challenges like underdeveloped lungs, fragile organs, risk of infections, heart complications, feeding intolerance and bone and blood issues related to extreme prematurity. </p>.NGT flags illegal quarry near Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar.<p>He required mechanical ventilation, surfactant therapy, parenteral nutrition, feeding via tube, PDA management, antibiotics, supplements, and strict monitoring.</p><p>“When the baby arrived on 1 August 2025, he was extremely fragile and weighed just 690 grams. Babies born this early face many challenges because their organs are not ready to function on their own. Our priority was to stabilize his breathing and protect him from infections. His lungs were very immature, so he needed mechanical ventilation, surfactant therapy and then gradual weaning to non-invasive support. Managing his heart condition, feeding intolerance and weak immunity required continuous monitoring and teamwork,” said Dr Pillai.</p><p>The baby discharged on 11 September 2025 - and is now doing fine.</p>.Dearth of beds force woman to deliver in hospital corridor, baby dies after falling on floor.<p> “Feeding and growth are especially challenging in extremely low birth weight babies. Their intestines are delicate and feeding must progress very slowly. Baby started on parenteral nutrition and later moved to tiny tube feeds of mother’s milk. As his gut adapted, we fortified his feeds to ensure he received enough calories, minerals and proteins. He also developed osteopenia and anaemia, which are common in micro-preemies, and both were managed with supplements and blood transfusions. Over time, his feeding skills matured, and he shifted to full breastfeeding and bottle feeds. After 78 days of continuous NICU care, the baby was discharged when on full feed, maintaining oxygen, with a weight of 1.92 kgs and showing positive developmental progress. Reaching a weight of over 2.56 kg on his latest follow-up in November 2025 shows how well he is growing. He will require regular check-ups to monitor development, but his progress so far is excellent,” the doctor said.</p>