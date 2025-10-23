Menu
Rupee rises 13 paise to 87.80 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.80 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 08:32 IST
