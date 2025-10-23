India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's efforts go in vain as hosts clinch series win

<p>Rohit Sharma's brilliant 73 went in vain as Australia beat India by two wickets in the second One-day International (ODI) at Adelaide to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday (October 23).</p><p>Under pressure, Rohit mixed grit with grace in a 97-ball knock on a spicy track that formed the cornerstone of India's total of 264 for nine.</p>.India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer help visitors post 264/9.<p>In reply, Australia struggled against Indian spinners, but with Nitish Reddy being shoe-horned as a multi-skilled player instead of a genuine match-winner in Kuldeep Yadav, the visitors paid the price in a close situation.</p><p>Cooper Connolly (61 not out off 53 balls) and Mitchell Owen (36 off 23 balls) flayed the pacers and spinners alike as Australia survived a late collapse to canter home in 46.2 overs to clinch the series.</p><p>The duo added 59 in just 6.3 overs to end Australia's three-series losing sequence in the format. </p><p>The absence of Kuldeep was felt more than ever when the Australian batters struggled against the two finger spinners.</p><p>Axar Patel (1/52 in 10 overs) just slowed the pace and shortened the length as Matt Renshaw (30) gave the charge to be bowled.</p><p>At the other end, Washington Sundar (2/37) had an impatient Alex Carey (9) trying to sweep and getting bowled in the process.</p><p>However, once Owen came into the scene, he smashed the daylights out of Harshit Rana (2/59 in 8 overs) to tilt the game decisively in favour of Australia.</p><p>Earlier, the Indian innings was about Rohit's determination and he had to survive a lot of anxious moments in the Powerplay when Josh Hazlewood (0/29 in 10 overs, including two maidens) made the ball talk.</p><p>There was a point when Rohit had played 17 consecutive dot balls off Hazlewood and both him and Shreyas Iyer (61) looked overtly cautious due to the underlying moisture and lateral movement.</p><p>While Rohit fought hard, Virat Kohli was dismissed without scoring for a second consecutive game.</p><p>The third match of the series, which is inconsequential now, will be played on Saturday (October 25) at Canberra. </p><p>That will be followed by a five-match T20 series. Rohit and Kohli have already called it quits from the shortest format of the game. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>