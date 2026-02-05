Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 90.33 against US dollar

Forex traders said significant corporate dollar demand and a weak trend in domestic equities restricted the upside for the local unit.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 10:25 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us