Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 25 paise to close at 87.84 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.84, then touched an intraday low of 87.71 and a high of 87.86 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 10:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us