Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 3 paise to 88.72 against dollar in early trade

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled lower by 3 paise at 88.75 against the greenback on Monday.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 04:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 04:31 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us