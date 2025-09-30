Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Narendra Modi warned against 'revdi culture'. Now he leads the charge

Narendra Modi warned against 'revdi culture'. Now he leads the charge

The BJP has embraced the very 'revdi' politics Modi once called ‘dangerous’ for India’s development
K S Tomar
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 06:31 IST
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionNaredra ModiPoll freebiesBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us