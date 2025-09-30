<p>New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source.</p><p>The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Ahmedabad airport bomb threat found hoax; police register FIR.<p>The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.</p><p>The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.</p><p>A statement from IndiGo is awaited.</p>