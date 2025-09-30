Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Dip in murders; cybercrimes, crimes against Scheduled Tribes spiked: NCRB data

Crimes against Scheduled Tribes saw a jump of 28.8 per cent from 10,064 cases in 2022 to 12,960 cases in 2023, it said.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 06:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 06:20 IST
India NewsCrimeScheduled Tribes

Follow us on :

Follow Us