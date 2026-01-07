<p>Mumbai: The rupee rose 31 paise to close at 89.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday on possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a fall in global crude oil prices.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.20 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 89.75-90.23 before settling at 89.87 (provisional), up 31 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>The rupee snapped its four-day losing streak to appreciate 12 paise to settle at 90.18 against the American currency on Tuesday.</p>.Rupee rises 26 paise to 89.92 against US dollar in early trade.<p>"The rupee rose... as RBI sold dollars at 90.23 levels, signalling that one-sided movement of currencies are not what they want from the market. It is difficult to take a call on rupee's direction at the moment but 89.50-90.50 can be broadly considered as the range for January," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 per cent higher at 98.65.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.99 per cent lower at USD 60.10 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.Rupee rises 12 paise to close at 90.18 against US dollar.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex fell 102.20 points to settle at 84,961.14, while the Nifty declined 37.95 points to 26,140.75.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. </p>