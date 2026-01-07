Menu
Rupee rises 31 paise to close at 89.87 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.20 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 89.75-90.23 before settling at 89.87 (provisional), up 31 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 10:48 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 10:48 IST
