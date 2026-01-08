Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

When profession turns passion: Himachal driver builds bus replica on his house roof

Shridhar on Thursday said that with the help of a mechanic, he got the bus structure built according to his vision. The design of the bus is entirely his own creation.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshHRTCTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us