<p>Shimla: A driver of Himachal Road Transport Corporation turned his profession into a passion project and built a replica of a state-run bus on the roof of his house in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.</p>.<p>The driver, Shridhar, who joined <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hrtc">HRTC</a> in 2016, built a structure resembling the bus on his roof using wood and tin, which has been painted and designed to resemble a real bus.</p>.<p>The structure (room) has seats, a steering wheel and wheels, making it an exact replica of an HRTC bus when sighted from a distance. This unique bus has now become a centre of attraction in the entire region.</p>.Delhi-Leh bus service turns into money spinner for HRTC.<p>"Whenever I am at home during leave, I sit, eat and spend time on this bus. It is just not a mere structure, but a symbol of struggle, hard work and identity", Shridhar said.</p>.<p>He added that his life completely changed for good after joining the job. His family members say that being a government bus driver is not just a job for Shridhar, but it is his passion.</p>.<p>Shridhar on Thursday said that with the help of a mechanic, he got the bus structure built according to his vision. The design of the bus is entirely his own creation.</p>.<p>The area also mentions the route he serves, Dharamshala-Bharmour.</p>.HRTC strike hits transport services.<p>Locals as well as tourists from far and wide come to see the bus and have highly appreciated Sridhar's hard work, creative thinking, and dedication towards his profession.</p>.<p>The villagers say that this is the first time they have seen such a sight, where someone has transformed their job into an art form driven by passion.</p>