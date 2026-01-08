<p>New Delhi India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reliance-industries-ltd">Reliance Industries Ltd</a>, operator of the world's largest refining complex, on Thursday said it will consider buying Venezuelan oil if permitted for sale to non-US buyers.</p><p>"We await clarity on access for Venezuelan oil by non-US buyers and will consider buying the oil in a compliant manner," a Reliance Industries Spokesperson said in response to a <em>Reuters</em> email seeking comments. </p><p>Caracas and Washington have reached a deal this week to export up to Rs 17,982 crore ($2 billion) worth of Venezuelan crude, some 30-50 million barrels, to the United States after US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.</p>.Reliance Industries shares down over 4%; market valuation erodes by Rs 94,389 crore.<p>Reliance stopped buying Venezuelan oil from March 2026 after the United States announced a 25 per cent tariff on nations buying crude from the South American nation. The conglomerate received its last parcel of Venezuelan oil in May.</p><p>Reliance's two refineries in western Gujarat state can process about 1.4 million barrels per day of crude oil.</p><p>The complexity of those plants allows it to process cheaper and heavier crudes such as Merey from Venezuela.</p>