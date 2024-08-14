Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.90 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to 83.90 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said the US dollar has weakened against majors post the US Producer Price Index (PPI) print, which came in softer than anticipated, leaving the Dollar Index vulnerable to further correction.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.90 against the greenback, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled for the day on a flat note at 83.97 against the US dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India has been holding the 84.00 psychological mark, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.