Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Government working on solutions to mitigate impact of US tariff hike: DEA Secretary Anuradha Thakur

Moreover, better than expected monsoon will boost agricultural production and in turn further push rural demand.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 06:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 06:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us