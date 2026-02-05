Menu
Rupee rises 7 paise to 90.40 against the US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.52 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to 90.40, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 04:47 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 04:47 IST
