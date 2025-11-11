Menu
Rupee sees range-bound trade, rises 6 paise to 88.67 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.79 against the US dollar, then touched 88.67, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 04:55 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 04:55 IST
