SDHI signs Letter of Intent with European company 6 IMO Type II chemical tankers

The LoI marks a defining moment for India’s shipbuilding export, covering six vessels valued at approximately USD 220 million, with an option for additional six ships to follow under the same class.
Published 11 November 2025, 06:32 IST
