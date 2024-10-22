Home
Rupee settles flat at 84.07 against US dollar

The local unit was also weighed down by elevated crude oil prices as well as firm American currency amid rising US treasury yields, forex traders said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 10:33 IST
