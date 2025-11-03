Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pete Hegseth visits South Korea for talks on US troops, tour of DMZ border

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Hegseth will discuss combined defence readiness against North Korea and cooperation on regional security and cyber and missile defence.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 00:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 00:48 IST
World newsUSSouth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us