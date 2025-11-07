Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee slips 2 paise to settle at 88.65 against US dollar

The domestic unit had appreciated 7 paise to close at 88.63 against the dollar on Thursday.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 10:42 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us