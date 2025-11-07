Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Study finds moderate step count daily may delay cognitive decline by 7 years

The analysis, published in the journal Nature Medicine, looked at data from 296 participants aged 50-90 years old in the 'Harvard Aging Brain Study', all cognitively unimpaired at the study's start.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 12:20 IST
India NewshealthTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us