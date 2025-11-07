<p>Mumbai: Hundreds of passengers faced inconvenience as the flight operations at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai-international-airport">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport</a> in Mumbai was affected because of the technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) flight planning. </p><p>“The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest,” a CSMIA spokesperson said. </p><p>“As a result, airline operations may experience delays. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation,” and advisory issued by the CSMIA said. </p>.Delhi airport's air traffic control faces tech issues: nearly 300 flights delayed, airlines issue advisories .<p>While Mumbai’s ATC remains functional, cascading delays from the Delhi disruption have disrupted flight schedules across sectors.</p><p>The airlines too issued advisories. </p><p>The national carrier Air India said: “A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience.”</p><p>SpiceJet's advisory said, "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause. Our crew and ground teams are assisting passengers and working closely with the authorities to minimize the impact and resume normal operations as soon as possible.”</p>.Air India's check-in system faces issues at Delhi, some other airports on Wednesday.<p>IndiGo said, “We understand that the ongoing AMSS system issue affecting Air Traffic Control has led to delays and disruptions to travel plans, and we fully understand the inconvenience this may be causing to our customers and their loved ones. While the authorities work to restore full system functionality, our priority is to support you with timely updates and assistance across all airport touchpoints. Our teams remain available and are doing their utmost to ensure your journey remains as smooth as possible.”</p><p>Akasa Air said, “Due to a technical issue with the ATC (Air Traffic Control) system at Delhi airport, our flight operations across the network may be impacted. This may lead to longer wait times at the airport and delays for some of our flights. While this situation is beyond our control, we sincerely regret the inconvenience to your travel plans and seek your understanding during these times.”</p>