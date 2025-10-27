Menu
Rupee slumps 43 paise to close at 88.26 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rally in crude oil prices was driven by a potential US-China trade deal, which supports expectations for a stronger global oil demand.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 10:42 IST
