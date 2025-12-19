Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee strengthens past 90/USD level in early trade

Forex traders said the gain in the USD/INR pair follows the rupee’s string of record lows in recent weeks on likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 04:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 04:42 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us