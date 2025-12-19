Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Youth arrested for 'provocative, misleading' post on social media

He had alleged that persons accused in a murder case were being given 'royal treatment' by the police at a hotel
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 06:10 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimePoliceMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us