<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CEN police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly posting provocative and misleading messages on an Instagram page named "mr_a_titude", targeting the Bajpe police.</p><p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H gave the name of the arrested as Abhishek M, a resident of Katipalla, Mangaluru.</p><p>A case was registered at the Bajpe Police Station under Sections 353(1)(c), 353(2), 56, 57 read with Section 189 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the provocative post.</p><p>The arrested had uploaded a photograph of a hotel on the Instagram page and posted messages alleging that accused persons in a murder case reported under the jurisdiction of the Bajpe police were being given "royal treatment" by the police, including being served beef meals daily from the hotel.</p><p>The post further accused the police of supporting criminals, misusing their authority, and betraying public trust. The provocative content attempted to incite public outrage against the police.</p><p><br>Based on these allegations, a case was registered at the Bajpe police station. Further investigation was handed over to CEN station.<br>Police records reveal that the arrested youth has a criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, and robbery at the Surathkal Police Station and one case at the Kaup Police Station.</p><p>The Commissioner said that the CEN police tracked the arrested using technical evidence.</p>