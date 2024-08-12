Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee witnessed range-bound trading in initial deals against the US dollar on Monday, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of key domestic macroeconomic data.

Forex traders said for the USD/INR pair 84.00 level is acting as a psychological resistance. Market participants are also awaiting cues from the Indian CPI inflation and IIP numbers scheduled to be released later in the day.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.95 against the greenback and traded in a tight range. In initial trade it touched 83.96, registering a fall of 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled for the day higher by 2 paise at 83.95 against US dollar.