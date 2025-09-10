Bengaluru: Century-old Bible Society building undergoes renovation

<p>The Bible Society building on M G Road is undergoing a complete renovation for the first time in its 114-year history. The building defines the skyline of the stretch with its charming stone facade. The foundation stone, which faces the main road, reads ‘Erected 1912 AD’.</p>.<p>The renovation is scheduled to be completed by December this year, says Rev Shashikala Alva, auxiliary secretary, Karnataka auxiliary, Bible Society of India (BSI). Though the BSI commenced its work in Karnataka in 1825, the heritage building began functioning as its office only in the mid 1900s, notes Arun Prasad, historian and researcher. In the years before, it was Blighty’s tea room, serving British families and the upper classes, according to Ramjee Chandran, historian and author. </p>.<p><strong>Royal visit</strong></p>.<p>The Society’s work is primarily in translating, printing, publishing and distributing Bibles in Kannada and other Indian languages. It is reported that the first Kannada Bible was published in 1860. In the 1960s, it was visited by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. </p>.<p>A basic renovation was done in the 1960s but it had not been touched post that. The 4,500-sqft space had deteriorated due to water seepage and stagnation. Some windows and doors were broken and rotten, and the stone walls were coated in dust. “There was vegetation growing from the walls and on the roof. There was a huge bulge in one portion of a wall due to a root growing inside it,” Shashikala shares. </p>.BBMP to reintroduce paid parking system on Bengaluru's MG Road.<p>Since November 2024, when the renovation began, the dust and grime on the stone walls were chipped and cleaned, the cement pointing was replaced with lime mortar and the walls were chemically treated to arrest plant growth. The roof, which had suffered from improper waterproofing, was relaid with Mangalore tiles and new teakwood rafters. There will be no major design changes and the facade will remain as is. Shashikala and her team hope to turn a part of another hall into a reading room. There are also plans to move the BSI’s archives from their office in Trinity Circle to the renovated building, where a museum is likely to be added. </p>.<p><strong>Modern challenges</strong></p>.<p>Akhila Udayashankar, a conservation architect, shares that the biggest challenge is inserting modern infrastructure into heritage buildings. “One must take care while redoing the plumbing and electricity,” she explains, adding, “Air conditioners are out of the question but can be used in some sections. The structure may not be able to take the humidity.”. </p>.<p>The style of the building is similar to the B R V theatre on Cubbon Road, which currently functions as the Golden Palm Army Canteen. “The Bible Society building is located in the south west corner of Parade Grounds and the theatre is located on the north west corner. I think they were strategically located on the two corners of the grounds,” explains Prasad. The Tudor style building boasts a battlement design with a gable roof and arched windows. “It is among the few remaining buildings with that style of architecture,” he adds. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Chandran points out that it came up after the construction of the neighbouring St Mark’s Cathedral. “The buildings around the church would cater to the families visiting the church on Sundays. You’d notice that many of the buildings around the area had a similar architectural style. [The Bible Society building] is a heritage throwback to a very definite part of our history and for that reason, it should be preserved,” he sums up.</p>