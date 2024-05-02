Rupee turns flat at 83.43 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee traded on a flat note at 83.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a strong greenback after the American central bank decided to keep interest rate unchanged.

Forex traders said that an upward movement in the crude oil prices also pressured the Indian currency. However, it found support from positive domestic equity market sentiment and inflow of foreign capital.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 83.41 but later slipped to its previous closing level of 83.43 against the dollar.

The rupee had settled 2 paise higher at 83.43 against the dollar on Tuesday, a day after losing 7 paise on Monday.

Foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day.