<p>Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 123 points while broader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty </a>settled above 25,000 on Thursday, tracking a rally in global peers amid Fed rate cut hopes.</p>.<p>Rallying for the fourth day in a row, the 30-share Sensex climbed 123.58 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 81,548.73. During the day, it rallied 217.07 points or 0.26 per cent to 81,642.22.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 32.40 points or 0.13 per cent to close at a nearly three-week high of 25,005.50, marking its seventh consecutive day of gains.</p>.<p>Among Sensex firms, NTPC, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.</p>.Indian rupee sinks to record low, US tariff pressure keeps outlook fragile.<p>However, Infosys, Titan, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.</p>.<p>"The Nifty50 index has closed above the critical threshold of 25,000. The unexpected imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on India by the US initially dragged the main index down to 24,400,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Positive signals from the US to resume trade discussions with India have further paved the way for the index to ascend into a new range, which was highly expected by the market, Nair added.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled in positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 115.69 crore after a day's breather on Wednesday, according to exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,004.29 crore in the previous day.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.24 per cent to USD 67.28 a barrel.</p>