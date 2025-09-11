Menu
Sensex climbs 123.58 points; Nifty takes winning run to 7th day

Rallying for the fourth day in a row, the 30-share Sensex climbed 123.58 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 81,548.73. During the day, it rallied 217.07 points or 0.26 per cent to 81,642.22.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:57 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 10:57 IST
